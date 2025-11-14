Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB is WP Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 460.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 9.0% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $32,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $250.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

