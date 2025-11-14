Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 35,037 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,037 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $33,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,085. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.2%

UPS opened at $96.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.92. The company has a market capitalization of $81.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $138.67.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.The business had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.39%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

