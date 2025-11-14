Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Down 3.6% – Time to Sell?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1,107.21 and last traded at $1,112.17. 4,720,857 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 4,008,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,154.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,515.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus set a $1,410.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective (down previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,340.22.

Get Netflix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $471.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,176.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,199.57.

Shares of Netflix are going to split before the market opens on Monday, November 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Thursday, October 30th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, November 14th.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.88 by ($1.01). Netflix had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,093.78, for a total transaction of $760,177.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,204.18. This represents a 15.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,092.08, for a total value of $2,213,646.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at $16,564,669.44. The trade was a 11.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 152,996 shares of company stock valued at $175,427,521 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. BG Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 234.4% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group raised its position in Netflix by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 919 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 441,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $412,059,000 after purchasing an additional 130,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 1,495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.