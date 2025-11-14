Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Trading 2.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.11. Approximately 22,510,009 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 26,876,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVTS. Morgan Stanley set a $4.40 price objective on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lowered Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 220.85%.The business had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Navitas Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian Long sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $4,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,670,991 shares in the company, valued at $15,598,587.44. This represents a 21.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd Glickman sold 96,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $1,017,065.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 891,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,411,790.08. This represents a 9.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,801,909 shares of company stock worth $17,113,398. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1,376.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

