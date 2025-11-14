C Randal Mills Acquires 13,500 Shares of Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) Stock

Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) CEO C Randal Mills purchased 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 353,785 shares in the company, valued at $265,338.75. This trade represents a 3.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Elutia Price Performance
NASDAQ ELUT traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. 488,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65. Elutia Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12.
Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Elutia Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Elutia
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELUT shares. Wall Street Zen raised Elutia to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Elutia from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Elutia in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elutia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on ELUT
Elutia Company Profile
Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Elutia
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Are These 3 Oversold Tech Giants Ready to Rebound?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- If You Wait for the Dip, Micron Technology Could Leave You Behind
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 Stocks Quietly Powering the AI and Tech Revolution
Receive News & Ratings for Elutia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elutia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.