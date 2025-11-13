Boston Partners Acquires 10,052 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $43,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $74.49 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $75.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.52 and a 200-day moving average of $73.53.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

