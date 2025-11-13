Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 316,055 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,946 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $39,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 539.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,881,000 after acquiring an additional 501,669 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $47,769,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 53.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 807,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,799,000 after purchasing an additional 280,568 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 20.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 852,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 143,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 591.9% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 137,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,068,000 after purchasing an additional 117,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $130.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.91. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $89.10 and a 1-year high of $142.04.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. Analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.92.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

