United Asset Strategies Inc. Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,607 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $119.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $123.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

