United Asset Strategies Inc. Raises Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 49.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 147.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $165.73 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $636.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.42 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.380-6.490 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 35.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on JKHY. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $172.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.25.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

