What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for JANX FY2025 Earnings?

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.92) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.21). The consensus estimate for Janux Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Janux Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on JANX

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. Janux Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.73 and a fifty-two week high of $71.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 2.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 16,665 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $500,949.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,098.34. This trade represents a 16.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JANX. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.