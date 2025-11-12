SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $6.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $HYG

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,895 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 27,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 190,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,340,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 7,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYG opened at $80.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.82 and a 200-day moving average of $80.18. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.08 and a one year high of $81.36.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

