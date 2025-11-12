VERITY Wealth Advisors Sells 4,147 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

VERITY Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.6% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 335,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Aegis Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

