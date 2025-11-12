SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares $SPXL

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares makes up 0.7% of SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.49% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares worth $26,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 38.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

SPXL opened at $224.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 3.03. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $87.08 and a one year high of $232.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.23.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

