Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.96 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF $IHF

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 658.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,029 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

IHF stock opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $771.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.38. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52 week low of $40.57 and a 52 week high of $55.62.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

