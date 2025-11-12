Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF $DIVO Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 441,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,805,000 after buying an additional 47,002 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 87,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 222,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Price Performance

DIVO stock opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.94. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $45.62.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Profile

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

