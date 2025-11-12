Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 42,614 Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3,679.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 126.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 79,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 44,414 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 15,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 111,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 78,280 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.82 and a 12-month high of $41.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.70.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 9.88%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.45 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.350-3.600 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BBWI shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $28.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

