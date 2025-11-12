Philcoin (PHL) Trading 10% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Philcoin (PHL) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 12th. One Philcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Philcoin has traded up 10% against the dollar. Philcoin has a total market cap of $15.02 million and approximately $426.49 thousand worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Philcoin Profile

Philcoin’s genesis date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 745,362,983 tokens. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io.

Philcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Philcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Philcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

