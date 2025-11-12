National Pension Service Has $709.15 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

National Pension Service raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,820,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,615 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.6% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. National Pension Service owned about 0.22% of AbbVie worth $709,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 480.6% in the second quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC set a $225.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on AbbVie from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.57.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $225.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.81 and a twelve month high of $244.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.22.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 524.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

