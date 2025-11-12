Epazz (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Epazz (OTCMKTS:EPAZ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter.

Epazz Stock Up 9.1%

Shares of EPAZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. 2,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,951. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08. Epazz has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $1.75.

Epazz Company Profile

Featured Articles

Epazz, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells various software programs to business enterprises, hospitals, and government and post-secondary institutions in the United States. It offers EPAZZ BoxesOS v3.0, a Web portal infrastructure operating system that integrates with each organization’s back-end systems and provides a customizable personal information system for various stakeholders, including students, faculty, alumni, employees, and clients.

