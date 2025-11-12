Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases New Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 27.1% during the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total value of $309,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,234 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,571.84. The trade was a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $3,399,412.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,414,966.28. The trade was a 38.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $263.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $312.19 and its 200 day moving average is $300.86. The company has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $164.01 and a twelve month high of $366.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 23.33%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 26.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $372.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $337.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $350.00 price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.86.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

