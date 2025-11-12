Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom (NYSE:TEO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15), Zacks reports. Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion.

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom Price Performance

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.79. The company had a trading volume of 54,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -426.36 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16.

Get Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom by 321.7% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 104,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 79,893 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom in the 2nd quarter valued at $596,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth $578,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom by 34.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 149,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 38,107 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEO shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $8.20 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research cut Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $17.00 price target on Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEO

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.