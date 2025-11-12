Metis Global Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,413,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 61.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth $682,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TYL. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $660.09.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 1.2%

TYL opened at $470.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $512.38 and its 200 day moving average is $550.04. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $450.00 and a 12-month high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 13.72%.The business had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.300-11.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.65, for a total value of $2,242,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,018.95. This represents a 36.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.30, for a total transaction of $403,725.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,487.60. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,328 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

