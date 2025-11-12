Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Position in Stantec Inc. $STN

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 12.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Stantec were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,624,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,352,000 after purchasing an additional 49,857 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Stantec by 28.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,309,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,131,000 after purchasing an additional 964,188 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,017,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,946,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stantec by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,081,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,530,000 after buying an additional 97,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Stantec by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,890,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,618,000 after buying an additional 115,849 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STN. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

STN opened at $107.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.93. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $114.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 5.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

