Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,658 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 42.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,581 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 5.1% during the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 2.1% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.3% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Allison Transmission stock opened at $82.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.01 and a one year high of $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.03.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.97 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 22.78%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Allison Transmission from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Allison Transmission from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $93.00.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

