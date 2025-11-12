KBC Group NV Increases Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 68.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,434,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 580,267 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up about 0.8% of KBC Group NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.37% of Capital One Financial worth $305,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 446.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 320,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,181,000 after purchasing an additional 261,785 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 48.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 351,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,850,000 after buying an additional 114,792 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 69.2% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in Capital One Financial by 72.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,493,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,786,000 after acquiring an additional 628,507 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $220.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a PE ratio of 93.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.45. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.22 and a 1-year high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 135.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $9,583,056.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 73,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,026.60. This represents a 37.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total transaction of $44,589.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,299.80. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 256,380 shares of company stock valued at $57,129,478 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

