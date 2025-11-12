iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Stock Position Raised by Kelleher Financial Advisors

Kelleher Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 16.2% of Kelleher Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of IVV stock opened at $686.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $720.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $669.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $633.36. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $693.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

