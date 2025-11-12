JFG Wealth Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF $EWX

JFG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,397 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF accounts for about 0.3% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. JFG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter.

EWX stock opened at $67.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.77. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The firm has a market cap of $729.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.64.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

