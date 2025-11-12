iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB Holdings Decreased by JFG Wealth Management LLC

JFG Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $374.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $365.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.22. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $264.17 and a 52-week high of $377.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

