Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,941 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $33,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

UNP opened at $224.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

