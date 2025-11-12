SSE (LON:SSE) Issues Earnings Results

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 36.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. SSE had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 17.83%.

SSE Trading Up 15.6%

LON:SSE traded up GBX 308.50 on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,283. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,377,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,520,080. SSE has a 1-year low of GBX 1,446.89 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,284. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,784.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,788.19. The firm has a market cap of £25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,425 target price on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,230 price target on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 price objective on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,338.75.

SSE Company Profile

SSE is an integrated energy group focused on regulated electricity networks and renewable energy with flexible generation.

Our strategy is to create value for shareholders and society in a sustainable way by developing, building, operating and investing in the electricity infrastructure and businesses needed in the transition to net zero.

