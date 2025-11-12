Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NPV) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NPV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,075. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $13.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 31.2% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 13,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 45,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

