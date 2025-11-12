denkapparat Operations GmbH Trims Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

denkapparat Operations GmbH reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH’s holdings in Booking were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total value of $352,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,045.80. This trade represents a 32.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 960 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,000. This trade represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,437 shares of company stock worth $18,460,963 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,050.65 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,096.23 and a 52-week high of $5,839.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5,289.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,414.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $83.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Truist Financial set a $5,810.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Booking from $5,820.00 to $5,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Booking from $6,723.00 to $6,790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $6,806.00 target price on Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6,121.23.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

