denkapparat Operations GmbH Purchases 3,398 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

denkapparat Operations GmbH raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 144.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,756 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts accounts for 0.7% of denkapparat Operations GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. denkapparat Operations GmbH’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,052,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,198,607,000 after acquiring an additional 150,438 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,355,950 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $695,645,000 after purchasing an additional 193,442 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,945,702 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $570,233,000 after purchasing an additional 88,767 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,733,481 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $539,563,000 after purchasing an additional 504,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,505 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $470,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Arete raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Argus set a $210.00 price target on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.64.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of EA opened at $201.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $203.75. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.22 and its 200-day moving average is $167.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 33,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,820,205.40. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total value of $429,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,544,590.48. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 39,400 shares of company stock worth $7,359,462 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

