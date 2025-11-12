denkapparat Operations GmbH Purchases 1,190 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. $EAT

denkapparat Operations GmbH grew its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 62.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 312.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 11.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $105.98 on Wednesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.30 and a 52-week high of $192.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.23.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.17. Brinker International had a return on equity of 164.66% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

EAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Brinker International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brinker International from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $2,503,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,572.48. This represents a 55.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hochman sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $6,944,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 212,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,594,669.94. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,325 shares of company stock valued at $10,754,785. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

