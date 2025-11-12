denkapparat Operations GmbH Raises Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

denkapparat Operations GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,876 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period. denkapparat Operations GmbH’s holdings in eBay were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in eBay by 100.7% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,789 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 171,040 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,736,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,626,000. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 67,974 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 33,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the first quarter worth $2,958,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $585,478.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 235,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,117,123.48. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 35,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $2,878,769.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,367.48. This trade represents a 92.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 63,317 shares of company stock worth $5,361,568 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY opened at $87.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.81. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $101.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 20.37%.The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Wedbush raised their price target on eBay from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on eBay from $89.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on eBay from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.38.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

