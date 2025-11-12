BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Down 0.3%
BTZ stock opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $11.18.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile
