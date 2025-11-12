BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Down 0.3%

BTZ stock opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $11.18.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.