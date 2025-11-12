Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Invesco has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Invesco has a dividend payout ratio of 46.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Invesco to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.

Invesco Stock Up 1.0%

IVZ stock opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Invesco has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $24.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

IVZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Invesco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. TD Cowen raised Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.70.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

