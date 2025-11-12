Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.
Invesco has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Invesco has a dividend payout ratio of 46.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Invesco to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.
Invesco Stock Up 1.0%
IVZ stock opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Invesco has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $24.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IVZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Invesco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. TD Cowen raised Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.70.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
