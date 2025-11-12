Wealth Quarterback LLC Sells 868 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Wealth Quarterback LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $119.59 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.83.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
