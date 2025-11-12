Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Research

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Astrana Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Astrana Health stock opened at $23.88 on Monday. Astrana Health has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $46.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average is $27.78.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 1.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Astrana Health will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astrana Health by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,898,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,918,000 after purchasing an additional 213,033 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter worth $5,157,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrana Health in the 1st quarter worth $5,564,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Astrana Health by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 237,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 161,580 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Astrana Health during the second quarter valued at $3,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

