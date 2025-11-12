National Pension Service Decreases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

National Pension Service reduced its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,375,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 147,209 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.23% of Boston Scientific worth $362,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 90.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $102.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.53. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $85.98 and a one year high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 14.43%.The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $4,923,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,561,336.74. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $1,266,927.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,889.52. This trade represents a 34.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,742,314. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.77.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

