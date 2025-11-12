Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $170.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DDOG. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $189.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $199.28 on Wednesday. Datadog has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $201.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 643.55, a PEG ratio of 56.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 12,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $2,343,375.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,625.12. The trade was a 50.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 62,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $10,273,579.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 533,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,417,376.20. This represents a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,489,813 shares of company stock valued at $205,390,637 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 74.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.4% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.2% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

