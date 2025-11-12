ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 153.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in ASML by 960.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,268,000 after purchasing an additional 31,947 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of ASML by 115.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 4.7% in the second quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,670,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,022.42 on Wednesday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $1,086.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $964.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $823.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a $1.857 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 10th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,076.33.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

