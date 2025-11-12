Rathbones Group PLC Takes $231,000 Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF $GDXJ

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 63.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,923,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,586 shares during the period. Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,900,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,791,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 264.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 322,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,796,000 after acquiring an additional 518,941 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 104.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 784,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,991,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $98.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.74. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $112.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.43.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

