Bailard Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Bailard Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $61,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $335.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $328.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.51. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $339.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

