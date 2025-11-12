Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Issues Earnings Results

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.14, Zacks reports.
Alto Neuroscience Trading Up 6.1%
ANRO opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $384.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.90. Alto Neuroscience has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a current ratio of 18.43.
Institutional Trading of Alto Neuroscience
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Alto Neuroscience during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 9.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 937,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 84,417 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 85.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.
Alto Neuroscience Company Profile
Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
