Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Issues Earnings Results

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.14, Zacks reports.

Alto Neuroscience Trading Up 6.1%

ANRO opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $384.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.90. Alto Neuroscience has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a current ratio of 18.43.

Institutional Trading of Alto Neuroscience

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Alto Neuroscience during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 9.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 937,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 84,417 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 85.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANRO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alto Neuroscience from $10.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alto Neuroscience from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Alto Neuroscience Company Profile

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Stories

