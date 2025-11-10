Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF $IXP

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IXP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of IXP stock opened at $120.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.08. The company has a market cap of $834.90 million, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a twelve month low of $86.38 and a twelve month high of $126.92.

About iShares Global Comm Services ETF

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

