Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Stock Price Up 20% – Here’s Why

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 20% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 256,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 113,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Rokmaster Resources Trading Up 20.0%

The stock has a market cap of C$5.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54.

About Rokmaster Resources

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

