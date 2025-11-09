Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 7,381.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 62,444 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $10,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,027,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,865,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 30,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 13,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEYS. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.56.

Shares of KEYS opened at $180.64 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.43 and a 12-month high of $187.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 106,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,544,528.20. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

