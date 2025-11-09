Monaco Asset Management SAM Buys New Shares in Stellantis N.V. $STLA

Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,000. Stellantis comprises about 0.4% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the second quarter worth about $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Stellantis by 136.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis Stock Performance

STLA stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. Stellantis N.V. has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Stellantis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Stellantis to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.04.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

