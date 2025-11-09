Monaco Asset Management SAM Sells 20,000 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. $VNDA

Monaco Asset Management SAM cut its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned approximately 0.52% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $2,022,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 260,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 121,797 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $875,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 378.3% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 69,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 54,833 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 929,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 110,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. B. Riley began coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2%

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.73 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

